Dog rescued from high bridge, then treated to lunch in West Virginia

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WBOY

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — A small dog was rescued Wednesday from a high bridge over the Ohio River in West Virginia, and afterward, he was treated to lunch.

According to a post on the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Twitter page, an inspection crew was working on the Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge when the dog was found walking on a lower section of the structure.

Crew members Rob Jeffries and Joey Linville rescued the tri-colored dog and shared their lunch with it.

“He may have found a home with operator Joey Linville,” the WVDOT said in the post.

The Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge, a cantilever bridge over the Ohio River, spans between Ohio and West Virginia.

