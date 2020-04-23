Live Now
NFL Draft Special featuring Jarrett Payton
Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Dog bites triple after stay-at-home order goes into effect in Denver

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver officials say they have seen a spike in reports of dog bites during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denver Animal Protection registered 141 bites in March 2020, compared to just 47 during the same month last year. It’s a 200% increase as more pet owners stay home and have closer contact with pets.

The number of bites leveled off in April however, with just 10 bites reported as of April 22, compared to the 21 reported one year ago.

Pets must be quarantined for 10 days after a bite. After that, each bite case is handled differently depending on the pet, breed, and nature of the incident.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey returns to WGN Radio on Monday morning.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular