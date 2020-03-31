Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Doctors share tips to safely grocery shop during COVID-19

News

by: Stacy Jacobson

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Different doctors have different takes on the best way to do to grocery shop during COVID-19, but most agree when you go shopping, you can’t be too careful.

In a video with more than 20,000,000 views, a Michigan doctor gave his advice for grocery shopping and unloading safely.

He said once you get home, if possible, leave groceries outside for three days to ensure the coronavirus dies before you bring them inside.

But if that’s not possible, he said spend a few extra minutes to divide your counter to designate one side as clean and make sure you disinfect it. He said keep the groceries on the other side until you clean them.

For items like fruits and vegetables that come on their own, he suggested treating them like your hands and put them in soapy water for 20 seconds.

For items in boxes, those could’ve touched a lot of hands during distribution. He said simply take them out and throw away the outer package.

For other items, wipe them down with a household cleaner, alcohol or wipe.

"Anything you’re not cooking, it’s a great idea to wash off your food with soap and water," Baptist Hospital infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld said.

Threlkeld said while the packaging is a concern, he believes the food itself is safe.

"Not a lot of information or clear data this virus has been food-transmitted," he said.

Threlkeld said cook food at more than 150 degrees or microwave it if you want to be sure.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular