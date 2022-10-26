Several sets of human remains discovered since May, 1 identified so far

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead following a dive earlier this month, Nexstar’s KLAS confirmed Wednesday.

On Oct. 17, a diver discovered a human bone in the area of Callville Bay, a National Park Service spokesperson said. On Oct. 18, a second dive found more “human skeletal remains.”

The National Park Service does not suspect foul play and the Clark County coroner’s office was working to identify the remains.

Several sets of human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead since May.

The first set was found in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor May 1.

Less than a week later, additional human remains were found at Callville Bay. That set of remains was identified as a 42-year-old man who drowned in 2002.

The third set of remains was found on July 25, when a person at Swim Beach near Boulder Beach reported human remains to the park service. A fourth set of remains was discovered in the same area and is believed to be related to the third case.

A bone that was found at the lake and initially categorized as an animal bone earlier this month is now being examined as human remains after a KLAS news report.

The identification of all the remains could take months, if not years. Widespread DNA sampling is a recent phenomenon.

Getting a sample from the remains and matching it with a living family member is the only way to potentially solve these mysteries.

Since Lake Mead’s filling in the 1930s, 300 people have drowned in its waters, park service officials previously told KLAS. The decade with the most drownings is the 1990s, records showed.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.