Listen Now
WGN News

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Disneyland delays planned July reopening

News

by: Tracy Bloom

Posted: / Updated:

An employee cleans the grounds behind the closed gates of Disneyland in Anaheim on the first day of the resort’s closure amid fear of the spread of coronavirus, March 14, 2020. (David McNew / AFP / Getty Images)

Disney on Wednesday announced it is postponing next month’s phased reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

The Anaheim theme parks, which have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, had planned to welcome back visitors on July 17. 

However, the company decided to delay it because California officials indicated they won’t be issuing reopening guidelines for theme parks until after July 4, according to a statement on Disney’s Twitter account. 

 “Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials,” the statement read. 

The change does not affect Downtown Disney, which is still set to open again on July 9. A time frame for when the theme parks might reopen has not yet been provided.

“Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date,” the statement said.

The announcement comes amid a statewide surge of COVID-19 cases. California reported more than 7,000 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, beating the state’s single-day record for positive tests that had been set the previous day. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular