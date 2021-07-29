Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Disney World to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status starting Friday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Beginning July 30, face coverings will be required for all Disney World ages 2 and up while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status.

This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions. Face coverings remain optional for all guests in outdoor common areas.

All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) should:

  • Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material
  • Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin
  • Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
  • Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free
  • Face coverings should not contain valves, mesh material or holes.

The park lifted its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated guests on June 15.

The news comes following a reversal of a guidance issued by the CDC just two months ago. The guidance specified that fully-vaccinated people did not have to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The guidance still called for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

According to the CDC, the entire state of Florida is considered a high transmission area with the state accounting for a fifth of the nation’s new coronavirus infections last week, more than any other state.

