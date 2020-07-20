Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Disney updates face mask policy, guests now required to be ‘stationary’ while eating or drinking

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Walt Disney World

TAMPA (WFLA) — Walt Disney World is no longer allowing theme park visitors to eat and drink while walking, according to a new face covering policy clarification.

Since beginning the phased reopening of its theme parks on July 11, Disney has required all guests to wear masks. The previous policy only allowed guests ages 2 and up to remove masks when actively eating or drinking.

The clarification, confirmed by Disney on Saturday, now says face coverings are to be worn at all times “except when actively eating drinking while stationary and physically distanced.”

Disney requires face coverings to be made of at least two layers of breathable material, fully cover the mouth and nose, and must be secured with ties or ear loops. Popular neck-gaiter-style face coverings are not allowed.

The Florida Dept. of Health reported an additional 12,478 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, pushing the state case total over 350,000.

Florida hospitals have taken in an additional 339 patients, the latest daily report says. A total of 1,637 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized in the last five days.

The new cases of coronavirus reported Sunday brings the state total to 350,047 cases. An additional 87 deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s death count to 4,982.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular