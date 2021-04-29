Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Wish, boasts suspended water ride, interactive Marvel-themed ‘dining adventure’

(NEXSTAR) – The Disney Cruise Line revealed a slew of “magical” details about its latest ship — including all new entertainment options, dining concepts and even a “wild water ride” suspended high above the cruise liner’s upper decks.

The Disney Wish, which is scheduled to begin sailings in June 2022, will become the fifth ship in the cruise line’s fleet and the latest since the launch of the Disney Fantasy in 2012. Promising a “mesmerizing new world” for guests, the Disney Wish will also boast a number of firsts for the Disney Cruise Line, including its first “attraction at sea,” its first “Frozen”- and Marvel-themed dining experiences, and its first two-story suites, among other new concepts.

“Our newest ship will celebrate everything that families love about sailing with us, from the incredible dining experiences and character interactions, to dazzling shows and the crew’s thoughtful attention to detail. We can’t wait to welcome our guests aboard the Disney Wish as we expand the reach of our world-class fleet,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, in a press release.

Bookings for the Disney Wish open to the public on May 27, 2021. (Disney Parks)

Starting at the top, Disney’s newest ship will feature an AquaMouse water ride suspended above the upper deck, which will “zig, zag and zoom through 760 feet of winding tubes.” Other water attractions include a “district” containing six pools spread across the ship’s tiers, as well as a “Toy Story”-themed area for younger children and a secluded, adults-only Quiet Cove area with an infinity pool and café.

Older guests can also partake in a number of other adults-only restaurants and bars, including a visit to the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, “a high-end bar styled as a luxurious yacht-class spaceship” and serving the “signature beverages” from such fictional planets as Batuu and Tattooine. Spa services, beauty treatments and a fitness center are also available for the Wish’s older guests.

The adults-only Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge serves up “signature beverages” from the “Star Wars” universe. (Disney Parks)

Kids, meanwhile, can partake in plenty of fun activities, like training at the Marvel Super Hero Academy alongside the likes of Spider-Man or Black Panther, or stepping into to Fairytale Hall to visit Rapunzel’s Art Studio, Belle’s Library or a “Frozen”-inspired cabin.

Guests old and young can later share a meal during a number of new dining concepts, including a “Frozen”-themed “theatrical dining experience” complete with live entertainment and characters from the film, as well as an interactive Worlds of Marvel “cinematic dining adventure” which puts guests at the center of an Avengers mission that “unfolds around you.” Another dining concept, simply called 1923, will celebrate Disney’s legacy and Californian heritage.

Among the dining options on the Disney Wish, guests can choose to experience the Worlds of Marvel “cinematic dining adventure.” (Disney Parks)

A “Frozen”-themed dining experience “will bring the world of Arendelle to life through immersive live entertainment,” according to the Disney Cruise Line. (Disney Parks)

“Daring to dream even bigger, our Imagineers are creating a breathtaking new world of enchantment aboard the Disney Wish,” said Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive of Walt Disney Imagineering, in a statement.

Bookings for the Disney Wish open to the public on May 27, 2021. The ship’s maiden voyage, a five-night trip to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island of Castaway Cay, will embark on June 9, 2022. Subsequent voyages will include three- and four-night cruises.

More information about the Disney Wish and its amenities can be found at the Disney Cruise Line’s official website.