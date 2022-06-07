Biden administration warns of possible threats associated with people's grievances on immigration, abortion and the upcoming November mid-term election

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Biden administration is expressing concern about domestic extremists turning to violence out of frustration with border security policies.

In a national terrorism advisory bulletin issued Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said the U.S. remains in a heightened threat environment which it expects to become “more dynamic” in coming months as individuals could use high-profile events to justify acts of violence. Targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools, government facilities, infrastructure and personnel, racial and religious minorities and even the news media.

“Some domestic violent extremists have expressed grievances related to their perception that the U.S. government is unwilling or unable to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and have called for violence to stem the flow of undocumented migrants to the United States,” the advisory states. “We assess there is increased risk of domestic violent extremists using changes in border security-related policies and/or enforcement mechanisms to justify violence” against minorities and border agents.

The bulletin does not identify the extremists nor the changes in border security policy that might upset them. However, the rollback of the Title 42 public health policy that allows border agents to quickly expel newly arrived unauthorized migrants was broadly opposed by secure border advocates. An independent poll published last month also showed the bulk of Americans opposed taking that tool away from border agents.

A federal judge in Louisiana has temporarily halted the rollback.

“The continued proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding current events could reinforce existing personal grievances or ideologies and, in combination with other factors, could inspire individuals to mobilize to violence,” the advisory states.

Other potential triggers of violence mentioned in the bulletin include the high-profile U.S. Supreme Court case on abortion rights and the upcoming November mid-term election.

“Individuals who advocate both for and against abortion have, on public forums, encouraged violence including against government, religious and reproductive healthcare personnel and facilities, as well as those with opposing ideologies,” the advisory states.

DHS said calls for violence by domestic extremists against political candidates, political parties, election events and election workers are likely to increase during the election season.

The advisory is good through November 30.