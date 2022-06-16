(WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park (WPP) in Peoria County is open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 in the afternoon, unless you stay the night. Yes, you can stay in the 2,000-acre park in some rather special places.

The most conventional lodging is The Legacy Cabins, with fully equipped kitchens, private patios, and a fire pit. They have a view that can look back at you.

“Bison in your back door. There’s nothing like waking up with bison at your back door. Today, it was an elk though,” said WPP Director Roberta English.

The train lover in the family might enjoy a stay in the renovated Santa Fe Railroad Cabooses.

One of the beauties of staying here is that you get to drop into a conversation. ‘Oh, we stayed in a caboose in Peoria one weekend’. That is a conversation starter.

Those looking to stay someplace completely different could try the Grain Bin Cabins. Yes, those are grain bins with windows near Caboose Lake, and the Prairie Stables, which are also overnight housing for people at WPP.

The simplest place, unless you count the tent camping sites, is the Cabin on The Hill. Get away from it all, back to nature in a simple one-room log cabin with bathroom, shower, refrigerator, and air conditioning.