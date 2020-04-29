Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

DeSantis visits DC to update Trump on Florida’s coronavirus response

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the White House Tuesday to share updates on the state’s coronavirus response directly with President Donald Trump.

“(He’s done) a spectacular job in Florida,” President Trump said.

During the Oval Office meeting, Gov. DeSantis was asked by reporters why he decided to close the state later than others. DeSantis said his approach to addressing the outbreak was “tailored and measured” compared to other states.

“What have the results been? You look at some of the most draconian orders that have been issued in some of these states and compare Florida,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis touted the number of tests performed in the state and said the death rate “has been lower than people would have expected.”

During the meeting with President Trump, DeSantis said available tests exceed the demand. But one lawmaker who represents Tampa says it’s still not enough.

“Our local health experts are saying we’ve got to broaden the testing effort,” Congresswoman Kathy Castor (D-FL) said Tuesday.

Castor said testing is the most important step they can take as a state to get the economy open again. She said it’s a choice that’s not to be taken lightly.

“When and how to open the economy is really a life or death decision,” Castor said.

Castor said as the governor looks toward reopening the state, he needs statewide feedback.

“He needs to now build a bipartisan and community-wide effort so that everyone is part of this,” she said.

DeSantis has said he will update everyone on the future of Florida’s reopening on Wednesday.

The state’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire on Thursday.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular