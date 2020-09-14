Denver driver dies after crashing through airport parking garage wall, falling 2 floors

News

by: Dara Bitler and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police say a person is dead after crashing through a parking garage wall and falling two levels at Denver International Airport.

Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m. Investigators say the driver was on the sixth floor at the west terminal and went through a retaining wall and fell to the fourth floor, where there are short-term parking and passenger-pickup areas.

A severely damaged dark-colored vehicle could be seen along with crumbling pavement beneath it.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the driver to crash. The driver’s name, gender and age have not been released.

Police said the driver was the only occupant of the car.

DIA said all passenger traffic was being directed to the east side of the airport while Denver police investigate the crash.  

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular