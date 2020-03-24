Listen Now
WGN News Special Report: COVID-19 Pandemic

Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Dems: Republicans’ coronavirus relief bill bails out corporations, not workers

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — On the Senate floor Monday, Senators didn’t hold back their anger.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of playing games with the economy by blocking an emergency coronavirus response bill.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn says the $1.6 trillion-dollar bill would help the industries hit the hardest by the crisis.

But Democrats say the bill favors big businesses, instead of the American worker.

“The bill still includes something that most Americans don’t want to see: large corporate bailouts with almost no strings attached,” says Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer says they are working with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a new bill, but Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe says Americans can’t afford to wait any longer.

“Look we don’t have time to do that. They have been involved in this thing all along — and that is why it is not necessary to go back and re-do it again,” says Inhofe.

Any bill that the Senate passes would then need to go to the House for approval.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s working to introduce her own legislative package.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular