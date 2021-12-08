Democrats push to pass Build Back Better plan in Senate by Christmas

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress is back in session and Democrats say they’re ready to hit the ground running to ensure President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Plan passes in the Senate by Christmas.

“Sticking with our deadline will be worth it for one simple reason… Build Back Better is the best shot that we’ve had in decades to help families lower costs,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “And create good-paying jobs while fighting the climate crisis.”

The roughly $2 trillion deal includes money to lower the costs of prescription drugs and child care while expanding affordable housing.

But getting the bill through the upper chamber could be easier said than done.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.VA, says he’s concerned inflation could worsen if Congress pours more money into the economy, especially as the new omicron variant spreads across the U.S.

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans sounded the alarm over the deal. They argue that new federal child care aid will hurt middle-income families and impose unfair rules on church based center.

“Having a family income just $1 higher than your state’s median income can result in you being ineligible for child care subsidies,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “Washington Democrats want to unleash the the woke mob on church day care.”

While Republicans push for less, other Democrats are demanding more.

On Tuesday, Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., joined protestors outside the capitol demanding the Build Back Better Plan building a path way to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.

The pressure on Democrats continued to grow Monday as Biden called on the Senate to pass the plan as “early” as possible.

Negotiations are continuing daily as both sides work to get moderates to the board.