Democrats’ push for voting rights legislation by Christmas hits a wall

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The push to pass federal voting rights legislation by Christmas has hit a wall on Capitol Hill as moderates continue to resist.

Facing mounting pressure from civil rights groups, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has vowed to pass voting rights legislation in the Senate in time for the 2022 midterm elections.

“The fight to protect voting rights is far from over,” Schumer said. “This matter is too important not to act.”

The commitment falls short of recent calls to pass voter protections by Christmas.

On Tuesday, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said despite the objection from moderates, Democrats should alter Senate rules to pass two voting rights bills after doing just that to raise the debt ceiling.

Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, D- N.Y., said the drastic option is necessary to stop a wave of voter suppression laws across the country.

“I believe we are there, I believe it is worth it,” Gillibrand said. “I do understand that the consequences are that Mitch McConnell will want to change the rules when he’s in charge. He will do that anyway.”

Right now, Senate Republicans are slamming Democrats’ renewed calls to force voting rights legislation through. Senate Republicans have already blocked voting rights legislation three times this year.

“It’s beyond absurd,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said. “We have discussed over and over again why Democrats will not be allowed to federalize our elections… like a self appointed board of elections on steroids.”

McConnell said that the Senate rules must be preserved to protect Americans from a liberal power grab.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular