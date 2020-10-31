Democrats cancel Texas event after Trump supporters surround, follow Biden bus

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Supporters of President Donald Trump allegedly harassed a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris bus as it traveled through Central Texas on Friday, according to Democratic activists.

Videos and photos posted on social media show a long line of vehicles flying Trump flags trailing the Biden-Harris bus as it traveled north from San Antonio on I-35. In some images, the bus appears to be boxed in by the vehicles.

Some people involved with the Democratic campaign effort posted on social media that a Biden-Harris staffer’s car was hit during the incident.

As a result of the incident, a Democratic campaign event in Pflugerville, Texas was canceled.

Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, tweeted that Trump supporters followed the bus in an attempt to intimidate Biden voters.

“They ran into a person’s car, yelling curse words and threats. Don’t let bullies win, vote,” she added.

Today, @realDonaldTrump supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters. They ran into a person's car, yelling curse words and threats. Don't let bullies win, vote. pic.twitter.com/CIyEWwbvqU — Katie Naranjo (@KatieNaranjo) October 30, 2020

In a Twitter thread, historian Eric Cervini, who said he traveled to Texas to help the Biden-Harris campaign, said the Trump supporters waited on I-35 to “ambush” the bus.

Rep. Sheryl Cole, the incumbent candidate for District 46, wrote on Facebook that a campaign event had to be canceled after the incident.

“This is a first for me, but we unfortunately just had to cancel the joint campaign event in Pflugerville due to security reasons,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately, Pro-Trump protesters have escalated things well beyond safe limits, and we cannot risk the safety and security of anyone involved,” she added.

I flew down to Texas to help with the Biden/Harris bus tour, intended to drum up enthusiasm at polling locations. Instead, I ended up spending the afternoon calling 911. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gKAjv7gv85 — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

The Biden campaign told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Trump supporters put “staff, surrogates, supporters and others in harm’s way.”

As of Saturday morning, no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

KXAN has contacted the Department of Public Safety, the Texas Democratic Party and the Texas GOP and will update this story if they respond.