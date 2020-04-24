Listen Now
Nick Digilio

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Democrats and Republicans expand funding for coronavirus relief package

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Thursday, Democrats and Republicans came together to pass the expansion of the coronavirus relief package, a move Pennsylvania Reps. Fred Keller and Dan Meuser say was overdue.

“This is an important piece of legislation that should’ve been, quite frankly, done almost two weeks ago,” Keller said.

“They have no understanding of how disruptive it’s been to banks, to businesses, to families, to employers,” Meuser said.

Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith says this will help save many struggling businesses.

“Money ran out before they could get their loan. They desperately need this to keep their businesses afloat and to keep moving forward,” Griffith said.

Democrats supported the additional $300 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, but also held out to secure funding for hospitals, protective equipment and testing.

“When we are re-opening our economy, we know that we have the ability and capacity to broadly, broadly test and determine where there might be potential outbreaks,” Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger said.

Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin wants a new committee to investigate where the $3 trillion in coronavirus money goes.

“Congress has got a solemn responsibility to the American people and that is one of oversight. Let’s see how the money is being spent, let’s make sure it’s being spent wisely and spent as intended,” McEachin said.

Democrats say the next step is to secure emergency funding for states and local government.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey returns to WGN Radio on Monday morning.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular