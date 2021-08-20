Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Delta variant ‘faster like a cheetah’: Florida hospital lets NewsNation tour COVID-19 unit

News

by: Brian Entin,

Posted: / Updated:

HIALEAH, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Every single ICU room inside Larkin Hospital, northwest of Miami, is full. Dr. Wallace Thomas said many of the patients are young, with underlying conditions like being overweight.

“We still have no guarantee that if someone comes to the ICU, they are going to leave the ICU,” Thomas told NewsNation.

Many of the patients are literally gasping for air; their chests heave up and down.

“[One] gentleman also contracted COVID, developed respiratory failure and became very lethargic,” Thomas said. “He has been intubated for weeks.”

Thomas worked in this ICU during the first wave of the pandemic. This time, he says, it’s much worse.

“It is more aggressive,” Thomas said of the delta variant. “It’s faster like a cheetah. People 50 years old come in here and in two or three days they die.”

Most of the patients are on ventilators. The few who are not are having a very hard time breathing. The worst of this surge may still be ahead.

“I think things are getting worse,” critical care doctor Maritza Mendez said. “Things are getting worse.”

New medicines and monoclonal antibody treatments have helped more of the patients survive than did last year. But, even if they leave the ICU, it’s just the beginning of a long recovery.

“They are weak,” Mendez said. “They need help walking, rehabilitation and physical therapy. It takes them a while.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories