41 MILES OFF THE COAST OF LOUISIANA–On April 20th, 2010 at around 10:00pm, The Deepwater Horizon oil spill became one of the worst disasters in our country’s history.
Deepwater Horizon: A 10-year reflection
by: Christopher LeachPosted: / Updated:
by: Christopher LeachPosted: / Updated:
41 MILES OFF THE COAST OF LOUISIANA–On April 20th, 2010 at around 10:00pm, The Deepwater Horizon oil spill became one of the worst disasters in our country’s history.
Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:
Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).