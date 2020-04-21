Listen Now
Nick Digilio

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Deepwater Horizon: A 10-year reflection

News

by: Christopher Leach

Posted: / Updated:

41 MILES OFF THE COAST OF LOUISIANA–On April 20th, 2010 at around 10:00pm, The Deepwater Horizon oil spill became one of the worst disasters in our country’s history.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey returns to WGN Radio on April 27 – And, vote on what time he should air!
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular