The Department of Justice and The Federal Bureau of Prisons has decided to move some inmates from the federal prison in Thomson.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth released a statement in response to the decision:

“We have been informed by the Department of Justice that Bureau of Prisons leadership is taking corrective action to address deeply troubling findings of a recent review of the facility. We were assured by the Attorney General that these changes are temporary and that Thomson will continue to play an important role in the Bureau of Prisons system.”

A woman whose son died at the Thomson federal penitentiary spoke with Local 4 News on Monday about her son — and her fight to learn more about his death.

Victor Gutierrez was an inmate who died at the prison about a week and a half ago.

His mother, Theresa Raymond, said she wasn’t notified about Gutierrez’ death until the day after a hospital in Clinton, Iowa pronounced him dead.

Local 4 News didn’t get the information until we contacted the prison several days after his death. It’s the policy of the Bureau of Prisons to provide information about cases like this to the media and the public promptly.

