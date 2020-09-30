Deadline nears: How to submit your claim in Apple’s $500M iPhone slowdown settlement

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Millions of iPhone owners have only a few days left to submit claims for part of a $500 million settlement.

It stems from a multi-year legal battle where Apple admitted it used software updates to purposely slow down its iPhones.

The company says it did so to protect phones with older batteries. Many owners believe it was a ploy to nudge them to buy newer, faster models.

You are entitled up to $25 if you owned a covered iPhone before Dec. 21, 2017 and experienced a slowdown.

The covered iPhones and operating systems in the settlement are:

  • iPhone 6 (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
  • iPhone 6s (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
  • iPhone 6s Plus (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
  • iPhone SE (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
  • iPhone 7 (iOS 11.2 or later)
  • iPhone 7 Plus (iOS 11.2 or later)

Claims can be filed online by the Oct. 6 deadline.

You are limited to one cash payment per device. If you owned more than one device, you must submit a separate claim for each device.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular