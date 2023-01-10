(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.”

“I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday on the Senate floor. “You’ve got to know that the actions that you’re taking right now are tyrannous.”

Bailey said the Second Amendment protects ownership all firearms, even ones that weren’t invented at the time of its drafting.

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said he expects and welcomes any legal challenges to Monday’s 34 to 20 Senate vote.

“The weapons on this list were designed to do one thing, and one thing only: kill people,” Harmon said. “We’ll see you in court.”

The measure began in the Illinois House as House Bill 5471. After amendments in the Senate, the measure would ban the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles, all considered “assault weapons” according the bill.

Sale of long gun magazines with more than 10 rounds and handgun magazines with more than 15 rounds would also be against the law in Illinois.

Those already in possession of banned guns and magazines may keep them but only on private property. Legally owned guns on the list would have to be registered with the Illinois State Police by January 2024.

If the measure is signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, the law would go into effect immediately. Anyone who doesn’t not comply with the firearm registration provision of the law could be charged with a Class 2 felony. Possession of magazines above the limits would result in fines of up to $1,000 for each violation.

State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Moline, told his colleagues that anyone who votes for the ban is in direct violation of their oath of office.

“All of us are going to raise our right hand [Wednesday with the 103rd General Assembly] and pledge an oath to uphold the constitution of Illinois and the constitution of the United States,” Anderson said. “All of you thinking about voting for this today, you should resign.”

The House is expected to review the measure when it returns to session Tuesday, the final day of its lame-duck session.