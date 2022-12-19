NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The notion of saving kittens from trees is nothing new, but what about saving an entangled seagull from a light pole?

First responders got a call last week about an incident involving a seagull in the city and went to help. When they got to a power pole, they looked up and saw an unlikely sight.

A seagull, now fondly named “Danny Dangle,” was found caught in some fishing line and hanging from a power pole.

“Have you heard of elf on a shelf? Well Danny Dangle the seagull says it’s not all it’s chalked up to be,” the Norfolk Animal Care Center posted on Facebook.

The care center said one of the bird’s legs was wrapped in the line, “which then got wrapped up on a street light.” Crews weren’t sure how long the bird had been stuck in the line.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue and the city’s Animal Protection Unit used an engine ladder to climb up and “safely retrieve” Danny.

He was then taken to the Tidewater Rehabilitation & Environmental Education center, where workers said they hope to release him back into the wild soon.

“He’s resting comfortably and is with several other gulls currently. Enjoying his rest, relaxation, and all the fish he can eat at TREE,” the center said after his arrival.

The care center reminded community members to pick up after themselves.

“Danny says please take this as a lesson to properly dispose of trash, fishing line, and to not release balloons as they hurt our native wildlife!” Norfolk Animal Care Center said.

Virginia law prohibits intentional balloon releases of any kind for this reason unless the balloon’s material meets certain environmental requirements.