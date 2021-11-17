Dan Brady announces campaign for Secretary of State

CHICAGO (WMBD) — State Representative Dan Brady (R-Normal) has announced his Campaign for Illinois Secretary of State.

“I am running for Secretary of State to build the long-needed foundation our state needs to thrive. I will focus on partnering with the brightest innovators and technology experts this state has to offer, addressing not only service efficiency, but issues of cyber-security and identity protection.”

As a state representative since 2001, Brady has worked across the aisle to pass legislation that has a positive impact on communities across the state, according to a press release. He has helped pass legislation that provided funding for infrastructure projects, schools, and included tax incentives that helped incentivize companies to invest in Illinois.

Brady also recently sponsored a law that provides older adults in Illinois better access to driver training programs and most recently he sponsored the Reimaging Electric Vehicle Act, which aims to increase investment into electric vehicles across the state and increase jobs and the growth of Illinois’ economy.

