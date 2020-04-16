Listen Now
Nick Digilio

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Dairy farmers hit hard by ongoing pandemic

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ This was supposed to be a good year for dairy farmers with new markets in Canada thanks to the USMCA trade deal.

But instead, dairy farmers in upstate New York and around the country are dumping milk down the drain because of a lack of demand.

“This is probably one of the worst situations dairy has been in in a number of years,” Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-New York, said.

Brindisi said dairy farmers are struggling to sell their products with many stores closing up shop due to the coronavirus.

“The demand is not among the restaurants or the school lunch programs as much,” Brindisi explained.

He said there needs to be a better way to ensure the dairy farms survive the economic impact of the pandemic.

“There is an increase in demand among food banks for dairy products, there’s a huge demand in grocery stores, those sales have gone up 40%,” Brindisi said.

Until Congress can provide more financial relief, Brindisi is calling upon the U.S. Department of Agriculture to step in and help.

Secretary of the USDA Sonny Perdue said he has a plan to help the struggling diary farmers.

“It’s really a shame to see milk being dumped,” Perdue said. “About 2 billion in taking the product off the market, excess product – milk, pork, protein, produce that are buying – delivering to food banks and delivering it to people who need it.”

Alan Bjerga with the National Milk Producers Federation calls the plan encouraging, but money along will not fix the problem.

“It’s absolutely the right step the question is the scope of that step,” Bjerga said. “They need the purchaser they need the distribution network. Again, you can keep dairy farmers in business and keep plants operating if you create this mechanism.”

Perdue said he’s presenting his plan for the president’s approval later this week.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Is your company open for business and ready to serve customers? Join our “Chicago-area ‘Open for Business’ directory” and let our audience know.

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular