CVS hiring several thousand work-from-home employees among 15,000 openings

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 05: A sign marks the location of a new CVS pharmacy May 5, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. CVS posted nearly a 25 percent rise in first quarter profit from a year ago, driven by an increase in generic drug sales and lower losses from theft. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — U.S. pharmacy chain CVS plans to hire 15,000 workers over the next few months, including thousands of work-from-home jobs, as the flu season arrives and we wait on an anticipated COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a news release, more than 10,000 of the positions will be based in its pharmacy locations and could potential help distribute novel coronavirus tests and vaccines.

“We’re estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Lisa Bisaccia, Chief Human Resources Officer, CVS Health. “These jobs offer a rewarding career opportunity, with flexible hours, advancement potential and a supportive environment while helping people on their path to better health.”

The company says many of the positions are temporary with the possibility of becoming permanent.

CVS also announced it’s also looking to hire several thousand work-from-home customer service representatives across the country, with hundreds of openings in several towns.

The company says the full-time, work-from-home opportunities start at 30 hours per week and offer a flexible schedule. You can apply here.

The U.S. government recently signed a deal with CVS and Walgreens to help administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents of all long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, residential care homes and adult family homes.