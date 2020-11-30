Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Cuomo: Beware the “COVID Grinch” this holiday season

News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – “Think COVID Grinch and be on alert, because that is part of this holiday season.”

Coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reminded New Yorkers to be vigilant during the 37 days between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the Empire State.

“It’s not a one- or two-day affair—it’s going to be the entire holiday season. New Yorkers need to stay vigilant, wash their hands, wear masks, socially distance and follow the rules as we move through the next 37 days and beyond.”

The Governor likened the virus to the Dr. Seuss character “The Grinch,” saying that like COVID, the Grinch is “an opportunist” during a time of increased mobility and social activity.

“All right, we’re now all happy and cheery and we’re going to come together and we’ll do gift buying and we’re going to do holiday celebrations. We’re going to start to have meals together the families coming back together for the holiday season students are all coming home, religious celebrations during the holiday season. Yeah. COVID is the Grinch, think of it that way. and the COVID Grinch is an opportunist, and the COVID Grinch sees this as the season of viral transmission. All those things that the holiday season brings.”

On Monday the Governor announced that the state’s 7-day rolling positive test average was 5.38%, up from 4.81% in early-mid November, as well as 647,980 new cases and 54 deaths in the state on Sunday.

The Governor also expects to see an increase in COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks connected to the Thanksgiving holiday.

