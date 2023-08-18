CHICAGO — Brookfield Zoo is celebrating the birth of a male addax calf, the third born at the facility in just over a year.

The unnamed antelope was born Aug. 8 at 15 pounds. The male calf is the first for mother, Ivy, and the fifth for dad, Ishnala.

According to zoo officials, the critically endangered African antelope species is at risk of becoming extinct in the wild, with fewer than 100 remaining.

A male addax calf with his mother, 4-year-old Ivy. The calf was born at Brookfield Zoo on August 8, 2023. The African antelope is critically endangered in its native Africa due to uncontrolled hunting for their impressive spiraling horns, meat, and hide and disturbance to its habitat for oil exploration. (Photo credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

A male addax calf born at Brookfield Zoo on August 8, 2023. (Photo credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

Zoo officials said the African antelope is critically endangered due to threats to uncontrolled hunting for their impressive spiraling horns, meat, and hide and disturbance to its habitat for oil exploration.

Brookfield Zoo was the first zoo in the United States to have an addax birth in 1941 and has had more than 140 births of this species since 1935, officials added.