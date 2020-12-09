Crawfordsville standoff ends with shooting of suspect

News

by: Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in western Indiana have shot a suspect who pointed a gun at officers at the end of a standoff lasting more than six hours.

Indiana State Police say the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Crawfordsville, about 45 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department was called to a domestic battery report there, and upon arrival a deputy was able to get a woman out of the home.

The man then barricaded himself inside the home and fired several shots at officers. When the man went to a window, an officer shot him.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular