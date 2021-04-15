Chicago Public Schools has released the following:

CPS and CTU Leadership Reach Tentative Agreement to Provide In-Person Learning as Planned for High School Students Starting April 19

If Ratified by the CTU’s House of Delegates, Tentative Agreement Will Provide All Grade Levels in-Person Learning Option for First Time Since March 2020

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson today announced a Tentative Agreement has been reached with Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) leadership, which will provide in-person instruction for High School grades as planned, beginning April 19, 2021. The tentative agreement will be voted on by the CTU’s House of Delegates as part of the Union’s review process.

“In-person learning will resume for high school students for the first time in more than a year, and for the first time since March 2020 students in all grade levels at CPS have access to in-person learning. It is a critical milestone for our families and it’s a tremendous step forward for the academic and social-emotional well-being of our students.”