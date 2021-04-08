Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
COVID-19 variants confirmed in Baja California; Third wave ‘will be much worse,’ health officials say

Nurse Perla Marina Guerrero became the first person in Tijuana to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Two COVID-19 variants have been documented in the Mexican border state of Baja California, prompting the state’s health secretary to predict the state and city of Tijuana will be hit by a third and “much worse” wave of cases.

According to Baja California Health Secretary Alonso Pérez Rico, the two variants are B.1.427 and B.1.429 originating in California.

“The third wave for Baja California won’t be a good setting, we have to continue protecting ourselves, we can’t let up,” said Pérez Rico. “Before the end of the month, we’ll see this third wave.”

Alonso Pérez Rico is Baja California’s Secretary of Health. (Courtesy: Baja California)

Pérez Rico has said the recent influx of spring breakers from north of the border will be another factor in this predicted third wave.

“Baja California is losing this war, there’s an entire floor at Tijuana’s General Hospital filled with patients now intubated because of COVID-19,” he said. “Now is not the time to start shaking hands or to go to the beach for parties, we have to keep taking care of ourselves, let’s hold on a little longer.”

In the last 24 hours in Baja California, there have been nine deaths and 191 new cases attributed to COVID-19.

