COVID-19 concerns overshadowed by economy: poll

(The Hill) — Concerns over the economy are overshadowing worries regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that 68% of adults in the U.S. name the economy among the top five problems they would like the government to address in 2022, while only 33% of respondents named COVID-19.

Economic concerns include unemployment, jobs, debt, deficit, government spending, budget, poverty, hunger, homelessness, taxes, tax reform, inflation, the economy in general and other economic issues.

For comparison, 53% of respondents pointed to COVID-19 as a top priority this time one year ago, according to the AP, and 68% said the same of the economy.

The results come after months marked by rising prices, skyrocketing inflation and supply chain bottlenecks affecting consumers nationwide. The Consumer Price Index, which tracks inflation for a number of staple goods and services, reached a 30-year high in November.

Eighty percent of respondents in the new survey said they are concerned about domestic issues, 44% pointed to foreign policy matters, 24% cited personal financial issues, 59% cited health care/health issues — which includes COVID-19 — and 26% of respondents cited politics as a top concern. Only 2% said terrorism was a main priority.

Confidence in the federal government making progress on these issues, however, appears to be low. Seventy-four percent of respondents said they are slightly confident or not confident at all that the government will address issues involving the economy, while 56% said the same for COVID-19.

The poll surveyed 1,089 adults between Dec. 2 and Dec. 7. The margin of error is 4.1 percentage points.