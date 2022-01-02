COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois

by: Denise Craig,

Posted: / Updated:

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

CHICAGO (AP) — The country is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases to the highest levels on record. In response, new rules, including some closures, will go into effect in Illinois starting Monday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging Illinois hospitals to delay elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures to keep more beds open, anticipating a wave of COVID-19 patients.

Also starting Monday, all Illinois Secretary of State offices, including driver services, will be closed until at least Jan. 18.  Online transactions will remain open for all departments to conduct office services. All expiring driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been extended to March 31, 2022.

Chicago will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venues. That includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues like sport entertainment arenas. The rules apply to everyone age 5 and older, but doesn’t apply to those in the venue less than 10 minutes, like those getting takeout.

