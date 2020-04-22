Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference
Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

COVID-19 claims Kentucky grandparents just days apart

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Kentucky family is struggling to cope with the loss of two loved ones to COVID-19 in a matter of days.

Freda Woods met her husband, Doug, the old-fashioned way.

“He did happen to go eat at the restaurant where my nana was a carhop and to my understanding, it was love at first sight on his end,” said the couple’s granddaughter Tifani Morgan.

Doug and Freda Woods. Courtesy: Tifani Morgan.

Doug was traveling the state and saving up for a trip out of the country, but after meeting Freda, he never left Madisonville. The two Kentucky natives were married for 63 years.

“They didn’t go anywhere without the other one,” said Morgan.

They lived together at the Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home but were separated after Freda became ill with the coronavirus and was taken to the hospital. She died Sunday at age 85.

Doug and Freda Woods. Courtesy: Tifani Morgan.

“She had a very big heart. She loved big,” said Morgan.

Two days later, Doug also died of complications from the virus. He was 90 years old.

“He would do anything for anyone. It didn’t matter who you were, where you came from. He was tough, but I don’t know that my nana would have done well with losing him,” said Morgan.

The couple’s story has been heard all around Kentucky through a Facebook post from Morgan. Kentucky’s Gov. Andy Beshear commented on it in a news briefing.

Doug and Freda Woods. Courtesy: Tifani Morgan.

“For Doug and for Freda, for their family and for all of the Kentucky families that are hurting today, our hearts go out to you and we will fight out houses green,” said Beshear.

Said Morgan after his comments: “I just had no idea when I posted it that the Governor would be making reference to it. Even though grandpa would not like it, my nana would have been beside herself.”

Spotlight or not, Morgan says both grandparents would be thankful their story is being used to protect others.

“Everyone who has passed away from this, it’s someone’s family and maybe putting a face with this will cause some people to take it more seriously. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” said Morgan.

Doug and Freda Woods. Courtesy: Tifani Morgan.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey returns to WGN Radio on Monday morning.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular