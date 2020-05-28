Listen Now
Court orders defiant Michigan barber to close his shop

by: ED WHITE, Associated Press

Barber Karl Manke, of Owosso, gives a free haircut on the steps of the State Capitol during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Barbers and hair stylists are protesting the state’s stay-at-home orders, a defiant demonstration that reflects how salons have become a symbol for small businesses that are eager to reopen two months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan court on Thursday ordered a barber to close his shop and stop defying the state’s coronavirus restrictions, though he vowed to keep cutting hair.

The Michigan appeals court overturned a decision by a Shiawassee County judge and ordered him to sign an injunction sought by state regulators.

Karl Manke, 77, said he’s not backing down. He told The Associated Press that he got the news while cutting someone’s hair and he doesn’t intend to comply with it.

“I could care less,” he said by phone from his shop in Owosso, about 70 miles northwest of Detroit. “If they want to put me in jail, put me in jail. … I will be governed — fair governing — but not ruled. This is a police state action.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has kept barbershops and hair salons closed for weeks, citing a high risk of virus transmission as stylists cut hair and people wait for their turn.

“Uncontroverted evidence clearly revealed that COVID-19 is a highly communicable illness,” the appeals court said. “Uncontroverted evidence revealed that COVID-19 is spread by infected persons showing no symptoms that could serve to warn others of the possibility of infection.”

Manke’s attorney, David Kallman, said he would appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Manke reopened his shop on May 4, saying he needed to make money and declaring that the “government is not my mother.” He has been ticketed for violating Whitmer’s orders. Separate from the court case, he’s had his shop and barber’s licenses suspended. Nonetheless, customers have traveled from all over the state to get a haircut and endorse his defiance.

Manke gave free haircuts last week during a protest at the state Capitol. Texas hair salon owner Shelley Luther, who was briefly jailed for opening her shop, appeared at a rally outside Manke’s business.

