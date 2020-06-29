Listen Now
Couples still determined to get married despite virus disruptions

by: Nexstar Media Wire

MICHIGAN – The pandemic has forced many cancellations, from concerts to sporting events to graduation ceremonies. It has also taken a major toll on weddings.

Kelsy Gibson and Alex Ferrara knew they were going to have a perfect wedding.

They knew what her dress looked like and which colors they would use. But then in the Michigan cold, the worst crasher of all came calling.

The pandemic swept away the pomp, the party, and the promise of 200 guests sharing their special moment.

“It’s so crazy, we would have never thought this would ever happen,” said Gibson.

“Then there came the day when the honeymoon got canceled, it just kept progressing like one item, like dominoes falling,” said Ferrara.  

Spring is typically the biggest wedding season of the year, but not this time, according to theknot.com.

“As we look at data there was supposed to be a little over 500,000 weddings over the course of the last three months. So tons of couples are rescheduling their weddings, getting married virtually and postponing their receptions for later,” said Jeffra Trumpower, The Knot Worldwide’s senior creative director.

The Knot estimates the average couple employs more than a dozen vendors: dressmakers, florists, photographers, caterers, limo drivers — many of whom rely on the wedding trade. So the industry is clawing its way back, embracing new tongue-in-cheek ideas, such as “delay the date” notices and supporting small, private services while awaiting the return of big celebrations.

“We are seeing what we call minimonies,” said Trumpower. “So bakeries are sending mini wedding cakes, florists are sending mini bouquets or maybe some centerpieces that the couple can enjoy.”

As for Gibson and Ferrara, they loaded up a few close friends, some strict disinfecting rules and their puppy and drove to a lakeshore and got married anyway, while their families watched online.

