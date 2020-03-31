Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Country music icon Ray Benson says he’s been diagnosed with coronavirus

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Musician and actor Ray Benson of the band Asleep at the Wheel visits Build to discuss the album “New Routes” at Build Studio on July 25, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ray Benson, the country music icon known from the band Asleep at the Wheel, says he has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Facebook post.

Benson, 69, said in the post Tuesday that he started feeling “tired” around 10 days ago, but wasn’t able to get tested at the time. He says he went back Monday with the same feelings and was able to get tested for the virus.

The Austin-based musician says he’s not experiencing the normal symptoms connected to COVID-19, such as a fever or cough, but he has a headache.

Benson and Asleep at the Wheel are staples in the Austin and country music scene. Benson moved the band to Central Texas in the 70s and, for the most part, has remained in the area. Benson has a longtime friendship and connection with Willie Nelson.

This weekend, country singer Joe Diffie, 61, died from complications of coronavirus.

Folk and country musician John Prine was diagnosed with COVD-19 last week and is currently hospitalized for the illness, according to a social media post from his family.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular