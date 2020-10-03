Country Fresh recalling limited number of watermelon pieces sold at Walmart

The FDA has released the following:

Country Fresh is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of watermelon chunks from select stores as a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes detected on equipment used in packing this product. FDA made these findings during a recent inspection.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall affects product codes of watermelon items shipped directly to Walmart and RaceTrac’s retail distribution centers stores in select stores located in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas. The product was packaged in a variety of clam shell containers (see photos). The best-if-used by dates of October 2, 3, and 4, 2020 and the SKUs are as follows:

Walmart – Freshness Guaranteed

Watermelon 4 x 10 oz – UPC Code: 681131180672

Watermelon 2 x 32 oz – UPC Code: 681131180672 Watermelon Chunks 2 x 42 oz – UPC Code: 681131180658 Watermelon Spears 4 x 16 oz – UPC Code: 681131180665 Summer Blend FTC 4 x 5 oz – UPC Code: 681131355094

RaceTrac

Watermelon 5.5oz – UPC Code: 74641000644 Melon Trio 5.5oz – UPC Code: 74641031945

Country Fresh has not received any reports of illnesses to date associated with these recalled items. The recalled products were distributed from 9/23/2020 – 9/25/2020. RaceTrac and Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories immediately. Customers with recalled watermelon should discard it immediately and not consume it.

This recall is being undertaken with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Country Fresh takes food safety matters very seriously, stringently follows all mandated regulations and implements preventive measures designed to minimize potential risks. Country Fresh is working in close coordination with FDA in its continuing investigation to resolve the matter promptly and deeply regrets the inconvenience to our consumers and customers. If you have any questions, please contact Customer Service at: 1-877-251-8300 Monday – Friday, 8-5pm CST

Watermelon 32oz, Lot URR0103, Use By 10/2/20

Watermelon 32oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/3/20

Watermelon 42oz, Lot URR0103, Use By 10/2/20

Watermelon 42oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/3/20

Watermelon 16oz, Lot URR0103, Use By 10/2/20

Watermelon 16oz, Lot URS0103, Use By 10/4/20

Watermelon 10oz, Lot URR0103, Use By 10/2/20

Watermelon 10oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/3/20

Watermelon 10oz, Lot URS0103, Use By 10/4/2

Watermelon 5.5oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/4/20

Summer Blend 5oz, Lot URR0103, Use By 10/2/20

Summer Blend 5oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/3/20

Summer Blend 5oz, Lot URS0103, Use By 10/4/20

Melon Trio 5.5oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/4/20

Country Fresh watermelon pieces subject to recall, October 2020 (FDA image)

