Countdown to Daytona: Top storylines on Daytona 500 Eve, plus predicting the winner of the Big Race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX8 WGHP) — It’s Daytona 500 Eve and all week, FOX8 WGHP and FOX 46 Charlotte have been bringing you continuous coverage leading up to the historic race.

On today’s Countdown to Daytona, FOX8’s Kevin Connolly and Danny Harnden touch on the top storylines heading into tomorrow’s Great American Race.

Here are some of the highlights:

  • Connoly and Harden’s Daytona 500 predictions
  • Kurt Busch talks about his love/hate relationship with Daytona
  • Brad Keselowski’s “extreme” frustration with winning everything else — except a Daytona 500
  • Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s lasting legacy on the Daytona 500 and NASCAR as a whole
  • “It’s a good time to be in our sport.” Drivers discuss how this could be the best NASCAR season ever
  • Kyle Larson grateful for a second chance in NASCAR after using a racial slur last season.

