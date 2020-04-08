Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Costco to give health care workers, first responders priority access to stores during coronavirus crisis

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(KTLA) – Acknowledging the integral role of medical workers and first responders in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Costco on Wednesday said it would begin giving them priority access to its stores.

Health care workers, police officers, firefighters, EMT’s and other first responders will be moved to the front of any line to enter a Costco warehouse, the company said on its website.

All they have to do is present a membership card as well as an official employment identification to receive the priority access.

This is the latest in a series of temporary policy changes Costco has enacted since the coronavirus crisis intensified in the U.S. last month.

Costco recently announced it would limit capacity in stores by only allowing two people in per membership as it sought to help members comply with social distancing measures.

The company has also changed its operating hours, allotted special shopping times for those over the age of 60 or who have a physical impairment, and placed purchasing limits on popular items like toilet paper and bottled water.

Costco began implementing the measures after seeing increasingly larger crowds of shoppers amid a wave of panic buying in the past month, as people looked to stock up on basic household necessities and cleaning products amid the pandemic.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular