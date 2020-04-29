Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Costco has announced a face-covering requirement for all members and guests.

Shoppers must wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose beginning May 4, the company said Wednesday in a press release.

 Costco said in the release that the requirement is an additional precaution.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the company said.

According to the retailer, the requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

Costco previously limited the number of customers permitted in stores.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular