Costco announces special hours for members 60 and over

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Wire) – Costco has joined other big box stores in creating special shopping hours for senior customers.

The bulk retailer said in a statement Saturday that it will open its doors for members 60 years and older ever Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The special hours will begin March 24.

While the pharmacy will also be open during those hours, the food court will operate on the normal schedule. Costco Business Centers will also keep regular hours.

Costco joins other major retailers like Target, Dollar General and Walmart in creating shopping hours reserved for the most vulnerable. See a full list of stores that have closed or changed hours amid the coronavirus crisis.

Panicked buyers have flocked to Costco locations across the country since the outbreak spread to the United States, leading to long lines and altercations that have prompted calls to law enforcement.

See the Costco website for location information.

