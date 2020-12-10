Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Why Illinois health officials say you should wait to get the COVID vaccine if you recently contracted the virus

Coronavirus

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO- Illinois and states across the country are preparing to receive COVID vaccine and officials are sharing more information about who should be getting them.

During an afternoon press briefing, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said if you’ve recently tested positive for COVID you should wait to get the vaccine.

“People who have had COVID within the last 90 days should hold back and let others get the vaccine because we think within that 90 days, you can’t get COVID again. We can’t say for sure,” said Dr. Ezike.

She then explained that if it has been more than 90 days, then it would be appropriate to get the vaccine at that time.

She said that applies for medical professionals and everyone.

Earlier this week, Illinois officials said the first shipment of 109,000 doses of the vaccine could arrive as early as Sunday.

 “I think more people than not are interested in getting this vaccine and the job of the public health department, the government, is to ensure that everyone has the adequate information with which to make the best choice for themselves and their families,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The first vaccinations will be dedicated to hospitals and healthcare workers in the 50 counties with the highest death rates per capita in the state.

Today, the state of Illinois is reporting 11,101 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.

There are also 196 additional deaths. IDPH is reporting a total of 823,531 cases, including 13,861 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular