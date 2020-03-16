Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage

What to do if you’re laid off due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

As the new coronavirus continues to assault the U.S. economy, the chance that many American workers could lose their jobs in the economic downturn becomes a real possibility.

As COVID-19 spreads, social distancing is resulting in the closure of schools, retail stores, bars and restaurants, while means of travel such as flights and cruises are being canceled. In addition, millions of Americans are working from home.

For employees who lose their jobs through no fault of their own, filing for unemployment benefits could be the next step. Eligibility is determined by the requirements of individual states, which have their own unemployment insurance programs. You must choose your state to find out specific requirements.

Other benefits and programs include educational and self-employment help. Education and training programs are typically offered free or at no cost, while self-employment programs assist jobless workers in starting their own business.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for school and business closings, including closings related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular