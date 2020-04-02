Volunteer making masks for healthcare workers out of vacuum cleaner filters

Josi Rein took her 60-year-old sewing machine out of the closet in her Highland Park home last week and started making masks for healthcare workers from vacuum cleaner filters and shoe and purse covers. She’s doing what she can to help medical workers. Her daughter is a PA at an area emergency room. If you have filters or covers to donate…email kgordon@wgnradio.com and we will get you in touch with Josi.

