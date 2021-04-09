Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Pfizer, BioNTech submit request to expand vaccine to children as young as 12

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NEW YORK — Pfizer and BioNTech are the first companies to request Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in hopes of expanding the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12 to 15.

Currently the vaccine’s EUA is only granted to be used in people age 16 and older.

Pfizer and BioNTech site data from Phase 3 trials conducted through the end of March. Researchers found the vaccine showed 100% efficacy and antibody response following vaccination in children as young as 12. More than 2,200 adolescents were enrolled in the trial.

The companies also reported side effects were generally the same as those experienced in older teenagers and adults who are already approved to get the vaccine. The most common were pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, chills and nausea.

All children involved in the trial will be monitored for long-term protection and effects for two years after receiving their second dose of the vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they plan to make similar requests to other regulatory authorities in additional countries soon.

The two companies are also studying the vaccine in children as young as six months.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular