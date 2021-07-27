Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady speaks at a press conference on July 27, 2021:

The City of Chicago has released the following:

Nine States Added to Chicago’s Travel Advisory, Now at 14 States and 1 Territory

Today, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) added nine states – Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming to Chicago’s weekly Travel Advisory. There are now 14 states and one territory on the City’s Travel Advisory. These states all have surpassed the mark of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

States and Territories on Advisory: Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Florida, Alabama, Virgin Islands, Oklahoma, Nevada, Mississippi, Alaska, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Tennessee, Wyoming

Any unvaccinated people traveling from these states and territories are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival. Vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or receive a negative test.

“People who are unvaccinated by far have the highest risk of contracting COVID,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “And the number one way for us to stop the spread of COVID is to get vaccinated and to encourage everyone we know to get their vaccinations. Vaccines are safe and effective.”

All travelers must still adhere to federal masking rules. Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order was changed to an Advisory on June 29, after three consecutive reporting periods of no states crossing the threshold of 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day. That Emergency Travel Order could be reinstated by the City at any time, if surges in COVID cases continue and the number of states on the list continues to grow.

CDPH continues to hold vaccination events across the city and distribute reliable information to all Chicagoans. In-home vaccination is also available to all Chicago residents through Protect Chicago At Home. Up to 10 people at a residence can receive the Pfizer (12 and older) or Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) vaccine. Call (312) 746-4835 for an appointment, or go to Chicago.gov/AtHome details.

Chicago’s Travel Advisory will continue to be updated every Tuesday. CDPH continues to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 in other regions across the country. For more information, visit chicago.gov/coronavirus.