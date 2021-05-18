Mayor Lightfoot announces Lollapalooza returning to Grant Park at full capacity July 29-August 1

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 04: Fans are evacuated from Grant park due to an approaching storm during 2012 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 4, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The City of Chicago has released the following:

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES RETURN OF LOLLAPALOOZA TO GRANT PARK JULY 29-AUGUST 1, 2021

CHICAGO – Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Lollapalooza organizers are thrilled to announce that the world class festival will return to Grant Park at full capacity July 29-August 1, 2021. The lineup will be revealed tomorrow, Wednesday, May 19, at 10am CT, with tickets going on sale at 12pm CT at www.lollapalooza.com.

In accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day. Details on the festival entry process will be available in early July. Lollapalooza is excited to partner with the City of Chicago to encourage vaccinations in Chicago in the weeks prior to the festival. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit www.vaccinefinder.org.

“Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun – which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult,” said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer.”

“We’ve made tremendous progress in containing the spread of COVID-19, with all of our leading metrics stable or on the decline. This is a reason to celebrate and why we’re able to make this announcement today,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “To ensure we celebrate safely this summer I encourage everyone to continue to be safe and smart; if you’re sick, stay home; wash your hands frequently; wear a mask if you’re traveling or using public transit; and most importantly get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”