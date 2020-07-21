Kansas added to Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady speaks, flanked by Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike (R), during a press conference on the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois, on January 30, 2020. (Photo by DEREK HENKLE/AFP via Getty Images)

The City of Chicago has released the following:

Today, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has added Kansas to the list of states covered by the City’s Emergency Travel Order, which will go into effect beginning Friday, July 24. As of today, there are currently 18 states covered by the Order: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah. Travelers entering or returning to Chicago from these states must quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. People in quarantine must separate themselves from others as much as possible and self-monitor for symptoms. Essential workers are exempt if they must travel for work but must limit their activities to work-related activities and avoid public spaces as much as possible. More information on the health order and exceptions to it can be found on the City’s COVID website.

CDPH has strongly encouraged residents to avoid non-essential travel to states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases. If travel cannot be avoided, every Chicago resident and visitor is required to follow public health guidance, including the City’s Emergency Travel Order. The order was issued on July 2 as a measure to safeguard the progress against COVID-19 in Chicago and applies to states that have a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average.

The City continues to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 in other regions across the country, including neighboring states such as Wisconsin where the case rate is very close to the cut off for quarantine. The list of states will be updated again next Tuesday and go into effect the following Friday at 12:01 a.m.