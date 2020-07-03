Listen Now
Rollye James filling in for Ji Suk Yi

Jon Hansen talks about how Chicago’s new quarantine order for those returning from states with COVID-19 surges will affect traveling

Coronavirus

Jon Hansen

Jon Hansen speaks with WTTW reporter Heather Cherone after Chicago officials put into effect the new quarantine order for returning travelers, and how this will be enforced.

